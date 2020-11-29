Electric trucks: why batteries will surpass hydrogen

While electrification is advancing between the launch of sports cars by the major automakers, another sector still thinks about what to change the combustion engines: that of trucks. Responsible for turning a large part of the economy that has nothing to do with motorsport, road freight may undergo a revolution by transforming its current fleet into a light, agile and low-emission fleet.

In an interview with the Clean Energy Wire website, engineer and researcher Auke Hoekstra, from the University of Eindhoven, believes it is “a silly assumption that combustion engines are here to stay”; according to him, the exchange of traditional fuel for the so-called e-fuels (a condensed high-energy fuel) does not offer an advantage, because the trucks’ performance is still far below the electric ones with batteries.

Autonomy apparently counts in favor of combustion engines. But a Dutch case study showed that, in the country, 80% of the fleet travel 750 kilometers per day (the Tesla Semi, a truck designed from the ground up to be electric, should achieve autonomy of up to a thousand kilometers), that is, they do not need a second driver and the overtime involved.

Lighter

According to Hoekstra, most trucks spend the night at distribution centers – the right time to recharge their batteries. Few, but major structural changes would be needed, such as refilling stations and fleet renewal.

The exchange of fossil fuel trucks for electric vehicles would also reduce the weight of the vehicles (advantageous in cargo transportation); according to the researcher, the gain would be three tons, using even simpler engineering than that used in vehicles with hydrogen-based fuel cells.

“Hydrogen trucks, when mass produced, can become a little cheaper than battery powered ones. However, they will remain much more expensive to operate: when producing hydrogen from electricity, we lose half of the energy in the process ”, says Eindhoven.



