Electric toothbrush: see the benefits of using a

Keeping oral hygiene up to date is important for a number of reasons. In addition to preventing bad breath, flossing and brushing your teeth daily prevents cavities, tartar and gingivitis, caused by the uncontrolled proliferation of bacteria in the oral cavity.

In this daily activity, the electric toothbrush can be a great ally for bringing more comfort and practicality. But is it worth investing in this type of equipment to perform oral hygiene?

Check out the benefits of using an electric brush daily.

Facilitates oral hygiene

Although it is a routine activity, when brushing you run the risk of not doing it correctly or of reaching some difficult places. When using an electric toothbrush, this process is facilitated, since it is only necessary to guide the appliance through the surfaces that need to be brushed.

Preserves the health of teeth and gums

Another problem with manual brushing is the force applied during the process. Those who do not use a lot of force may end up not properly removing plaque from their teeth.

Those who use excessive force, on the other hand, may be harming their teeth (with the removal of protective enamel) and gums in the process. The electric toothbrush, with its vibrating movements, is capable of deep cleaning without harming oral health.

It is easy and practical to use

Electric toothbrushes are easy to use items. Children and the elderly can use it normally during their oral hygiene, and for those who use orthodontic braces it is no different, as it assists in a thorough cleaning without hindrance.

It is also important to note that these devices are rechargeable, which facilitates daily use. When the bristles are worn out, just exchange them for a refill.

It is more efficient than the conventional brush

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the electric brush is more efficient than the conventional one when cleaning teeth and gums. Thanks to its rotating and vibrating movement, this device is capable of deep cleaning – much better than we could do without your help.

Now that we know its benefits, check out some models of electric brushes.

Electric Toothbrush Pro-Saúde Power, Oral-B

This Oral B electric toothbrush stands out for its price and technology, being one of the best selling in the category. The model has an ergonomic soft rubber handle and 2D cleaning action (swings and swivels). This device uses two AA batteries, which come with the product and can be replaced as soon as the battery runs out.

Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush, Anself

With five adjustable modes (white, clean, enamel, care for sensitive gums and teeth), this model of electric brush performs a deep cleaning thanks to its ultrasonic operation mode. One of the advantages is the fact that the appliance is already accompanied by three replacement brushes.

Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Xiaomi

Xiaomi is another manufacturer that produces its own electric toothbrush, a portable model and that also contributes to the deep cleaning of teeth. There are three cleaning modes, induction charging, battery with autonomy for 25 days and brush with Dupont tip, with moderate bristle hardness and arc-shaped surface.

Electric Toothbrush Vitality Precision Clean, Oral-B

This model of Oral B electric brush is even more complete than the one already presented by the brand, offering even more practicality and comfort in brushing. The device has a 2D cleaning system (oscillates and rotates) and is compatible with all of the company’s brush refills. It has an internal rechargeable battery.

Sonicare Electric Toothbrush, Philips

Philips is another brand that produces its own electric brushes capable of removing up to three times more plaque. The Sonicare model vibrates at high intensity, which contributes to the deep cleaning of the teeth. The brush also offers Easystart technology, which increases the power of vibration in the first 14 uses, ensuring greater adaptation to the new way of brushing teeth.

Professional Care Electric Toothbrush, Oral-B

The latest model on the list is one of Oral B’s most complete brushes. This device promises to remove up to 300% more plaque in the line between the teeth and gums. This is thanks to the 8,800 revolutions per minute and 20,000 pulsations that this device is capable of performing. The model is compatible with all refills of the brand and has an internal battery of long duration.