Electric scooter reaches top speed of 96 km / h

Singaporean manufacturer Voro Motors recently announced the premium electric scooter Wolf King. Considered the most powerful model available in the west, it has a dual engine of 3,000 Watts with two-wheel drive.

With all this power, the model can go from 0 to 80 km / h in just 4.8 seconds. More than that, it can reach a top speed of up to 96 km / h using street tires.

In addition to providing speed, the Wolf King’s dual engine allows the electric scooter to ride on surfaces with a slope of up to 45 degrees. This is because the model can reach peak power of more than 6,000 W.

In the presentation on its official page, Voro Motors made a point of making clear all the engine’s capacity: “Up to 6,720 W of pure power. No, this is not a typo ”.

Wolf King brings a 72-volt battery with autonomy to travel about 80 km on a single charge. In addition, the user can choose different driving modes to suit local laws or choose to use only a single engine.

Comfort and safety during use

Using an aluminum frame, Wolf King brings accessories that offer comfort and safety. For example, the model has a system of hydraulic disc brakes and an electronic assistant against blockage – which slowly decelerates the scooter.

Another highlight is the hydraulic suspension that includes an inverted front fork, similar to that used on motorcycles. Finally, the vehicle is equipped with a pair of bright front headlights, taillights and parking lights.

The Wolf King is on sale for $ 2,999 in the US. Watch the video presentation of the premium electric scooter: