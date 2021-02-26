Electric scooter claim in partnership with Apple and Kia

The ongoing Apple Car talks between Apple and Hyundai sub-brand Kia ended earlier this month. However, allegedly, the agreement between Kia and Apple to develop an electric vehicle remains valid. It is also claimed that this agreement is continued to develop electric scooters.

Is Kia working for electric scooters instead of Apple Car?

After the negotiations between the two companies were made public by Hyundai, Apple ended the negotiations.

However, according to the information published on the Chosun Biz website from Korea, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Apple and Kia last year.

In this text, it was claimed that Apple and Kia collaborated in eight sectors and that the partnership for the electric vehicle continued after the Apple Car project was canceled.

Among these claims, Apple and parent company Hyundai acted together for a transportation project called Last Mil. The project, called Last Mil, first appeared in 2019. The project, introduced by Hyundai and Kia as an auto-integrated electric scooter, may be part of Apple.

However, the electric scooter with the Apple brand does not sound realistic. It seems more likely that this project will be a scooter to be integrated into Apple Car.

The Korean site, which is also sourced by Reuters, bases this claim on an anonymous source that has knowledge of the negotiations between Kia and Apple.

“Even if negotiations on electric vehicles fail, there are many items that can be negotiated in other areas, so we are still optimistic about the possibility of a partnership between the two parties,” the source told the site.

It is known that Apple made negotiations with different companies after Hyundai for the electric car project Apple Car. Although these companies are not revealed due to Apple’s commitment to privacy, analysts predict that the Apple Car project will be completed within five years.