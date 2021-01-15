Electric minimoto from Sodium Cycles

Sodium Cycles, a French manufacturer of motorcycles in the Nouvelle Aquitaine region, presented at CES 2021 a new version of its 50 cc electric mini motorcycle, known as Xubaka, a project developed since 2018, to present the consumer with a different proposal from the mini bikes available on the market .

Firstly, the design, which differs from the standard mini sports bike. According to the company’s description, Xubaka’s unique design is “vintage and pure”, evoking mythical motorcycles from the 1970s mixed with “Bauhaus futuristic lines for furniture and architecture”.

Anyone who reads the description and sees the prototype, thinks that the manufacturing process of Sodium’s minimoto is handmade. And is. The company promises that, as soon as customers place their orders in the showroom or on the website, the production team will contact you to customize the color according to your taste and customize equipment and luggage.

Specifications and price

In addition to the visual, the rear wheel propulsion system stands out, with a 4 kW continuous motor and 5.5 kW with peak rating, projecting a maximum speed of 80 km / h. There is space in the middle of the frame for a battery tray, which should be filled in the future by a sodium ion device currently developed by the French company Tiamat, with government support.

While the revolutionary sodium battery does not arrive, the 1.34 kWh lithium battery in use promises a range of 60-80 km, considering the use of slower speeds within the city, as well as the reduced weight of the minimoto (50 kg), which places it well below scooters and similar electric or gas bikes.

Xubaka from Sodium Cycles will be launched this year in the European Union, at a price of € 5.9 thousand, equivalent to R $ 38 thousand, considered high by specialists, which can, however, be justified by the fact that production and assembly of each Xubaka to be made entirely by hand.