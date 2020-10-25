‘Electric Kwid’ arrives in Europe costing R $ 72 thousand

Dacia, a Romanian car manufacturer that belongs to Gurpo Renault, revealed to the European market the price of Spring Eletric, a car based on the architecture of the Renaut Kwid and its Chinese electric version K-ZE. According to the manufacturer’s website, the model will cost 6,490,000 Hungarian guilders (about R $ 117,200 in direct conversion).

However, with the tax exemptions that, when applied, bring the price down to 3,990,000 florins, which would be equivalent to about R $ 72 thousand.

Incentives in Hungary

The reduced price of Dacia Spring Eletric is possible due to the various incentives offered by Hungary for the manufacture and sale of trams in the national territory – quite different from the Brazilian reality.

Spring Features

The model has a 45 hp engine and 12.7 kgfm of torque, as well as the Chinese Renault City K-ZE. Its maximum speed is 125 km / h and, as far as autonomy is concerned, the Spring reaches 295 km with a full load in the urban cycle WLTP, the new global test standard.

The Spring Eletric will be equipped with the Eco function, which can extend the autonomy by 10%. However, when activating the functionality, the maximum power and the maximum speed are reduced: 31 hp and 100 km / h, respectively.

It is also worth mentioning the characteristics of the tram with regard to charging. According to information released by Dacia, its battery takes only 5 hours to fully recharge in 7.4 kW plugs, which can be installed in homes. The driver can also carry out the charging in a 220 V residential outlet. In this case, the process will take longer, taking about 14h.

What did you think of this new model? Would you buy a Dacia Spring Eletric? Share your opinion with us through the comments below!



