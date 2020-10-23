Electric Chevrolet Bolt catches parked fire for no reason

A Chevrolet Bolt, an American manufacturer’s electric car, caught fire while it was parked, and the source of the flames is not yet known. The only information regarding the incident is footage captured by the vehicle owner after the unit has been completely destroyed. In them, it is also possible to check photos of the fire in progress.

The case was published by the InsideEVs website, which says there is no reason to doubt the veracity of the story, without, however, providing additional details. Still, the channel points out that the National Road Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened investigations into such incidents, as two other similar complaints have been filed.

Apparently, the fires started under the rear seats of the specimens, and the aim is to find out if they are related to electrical failures or criminal actions. Also according to the website, youtuber MrKistel revealed that the image used in the thumbnail of the material made available on the Google platform was manipulated, but that those present in the exhibition are true.

A story among so many

It is not new that reports of this type are taking over the internet. For example, Hyundai recently announced a recall of 77,000 units of its Kona EV SUV, as batteries would be at risk of exploding. Last month in China, the explosion of an electric car at the time it was being charged was also reported. In addition, in 2019, a Tesla unit caught fire from nowhere.

While the most recent case involving the Chevrolet Bolt EV is unclear, it is known that, fortunately, no one was injured.



