Electric cars must be hit by new taxes

Despite having higher initial costs, electric cars offer many savings to drivers after purchase. However, this advantage can be reduced by implementing more fees. Currently, one of the most debated possibilities is the introduction of tolls on the roads.

With the numerous incentives they receive, electric car drivers will not be directly affected like those with combustion cars. However, the situation tends to change in the long term, with the gradual reduction of benefits and the maintenance of new rates. From this change, the category will not fail to offer advantages, but it will certainly become less attractive.

Governments lose money on electric cars

The collection of these inputs may be linked to the loss of revenue suffered by governments with the transition to a more “green” direction, which reduces the demand for oil. According to a survey by The Sunday Times Driving, the UK loses £ 1,000 in fuel taxes and CO2 emissions in the first year of a driver’s migration.

In 2019, Denmark suggested that a mass migration could cost its social welfare system $ 904 million. That said, it is worth noting that more than 50% of the value of gasoline is summarized in taxes and fees.

On the other side of the coin, when the driver makes this migration, he saves an average of £ 592 (R $ 4,500) in fuel taxes and £ 305 (R $ 2,300) on those related to the emission of pollutants In the atmosphere. When the old car was diesel, the scenario improves: £ 800 (R $ 6.1 thousand) and £ 338 (R $ 2.5 thousand), respectively.

With the impacts already suffered by governments, it is possible to note that a migration presents structural challenges, since the economy is strongly linked to oil. For this reason, the massive reduction in demand can create a gap in the budget of countries, which must be carefully planned.