Electric cars have less of an impact on nature

The British newspaper The Guardian published on Monday (01) a study that proves the advantages of introducing a “clean” transport system on the planet: an electric vehicle spends only 30 kg of raw materials in its lifetime. their lithium-ion batteries, taking into account recycling.

The calculations, made by the environmental group Transport & Environment (T&E), are impressive when taking into account that, in gasoline vehicles, about 17 thousand liters of oil will be consumed during the same period, for which there is not even the possibility of recycling.

For T&E, trams are superior to cars that use fossil fuels not only in terms of spending on raw materials, but also in terms of energy efficiency and eliminating emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases that are harmful to life.

Battery production and gas emission

T&E carried out the study to counter criticism by gasoline car producers that the production of batteries also has environmental impacts. According to the Belgian environmental group, the material used to produce a battery is equivalent to a football, while gasoline vehicles will burn a 25-story-high pile of oil barrels in their lives.

Although the manufacture of electric vehicles produces gas emissions, they end after the vehicle is finished, as it no longer produces emissions. In addition, says T&E, EV’s use 58% less energy than gasoline cars to get around, and emit 64% less CO2.