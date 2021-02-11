Electric cars: Chevrolet announces launch of Bolt EUV

Expanding its global electric car portfolio, Chevrolet announced on Tuesday (9) the launch date of the Bolt EUV. The long-awaited compact electric sports utility will be presented next Sunday (14), in the United States.

Chevrolet’s first electric SUV has not yet had a detailed technical sheet by the automaker, but rumors suggest that it will be an American version of the Buick Velite 7, a model developed especially for the Chinese market taking advantage of the same BEV2 platform as the Bolt EV.

If the speculation is confirmed, the novelty will have a 203 hp engine under the hood, powered by an improved 66 kWh lithium battery to offer greater range in the USA, reaching a range of approximately 500 km. Performance is superior to that of the conventional Bolt, which runs 416 km on a load.

Something that the company has already confirmed in relation to the new version of the Bolt is the presence of the autonomous steering technology Super Cruise, which will only work on compatible roads. The EUV will be the brand’s first car to feature the integrated driver assistance system, offering the convenience of hands-free driving even during lane changes.

EUV Bolt in Brazil?

Coming to dealerships scheduled for the middle of the year in the United States, the SUV version of the Bolt is also expected to be marketed in Brazil, where the automaker started selling the Bolt EV in 2019.

“Since we introduced the Bolt EV at the São Paulo Motor Show in November 2018, we have seen a growing consumer interest in electric cars. The success of the Bolt EV encourages us to continue investing in novelties in the segment ”, commented GM President in South America Carlos Zarlenga.

Despite this, there is no forecast of the model’s arrival in the Brazilian market, so far.