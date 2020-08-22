Electric card in partnership with Xiaomi, Lamborghini

As one of the products created to celebrate the 10 years that Xiaomi completes in 2020, the Chinese company, in partnership with Lamborghini, launched the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition, a custom electric kart with elements that resemble the Italian automaker.

The new “toy” was based on the Ninebot GoKart Pro, and, despite the electric motor, it is equipped with a sound system that simulates the roar of the V10, Huracán, or V12, Aventador engines, according to the user’s taste .

In addition, the kart still has a yellow Lambo paint, exclusive to Lamborghini models (it is inspired by the Huracán supercar), stickers with the automaker’s brand, and elements that were inspired by Formula 1 racing cars, such as the wings and the steering wheel is flattened up and down.

The vehicle has a 462 Wh battery, which provides a range of almost 25 kilometers at an average speed of 40 km / h, enough to make 62 laps on a 400-meter circuit.

Other special features include tires with design that facilitate drift, differentiated traction system and LED headlights, for better visibility of the track.

Pricing and availability

With support for a maximum load of up to 100 kg, the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition is already on sale in the USA and Chile, for US $ 1,500, equivalent to R $ 8,417, in direct conversion.



