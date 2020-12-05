Electric car business owners get 600% richer

A few days ago, Elon Musk became the second richest person in the world with a fortune valued at $ 139 billion. However, the CEO of Tesla Inc. was not the only member of the electric car industry to see his own bank account grow in 2020.

According to Bloomberg, part of the executives in this industry had an increase of more than $ 140 billion in assets. This figure also includes Musk’s $ 111 billion this year.

For example, William Li, founder of Nio Inc., became 12 times richer this year due to his participation in the Chinese automaker. Thus, he was the fastest-earning individual on the list of the world’s 500 richest people.

He Xiaopeng, president of XPeng Inc., also had an impressive increase in his own fortune. According to the data, the net worth of the Chinese entrepreneur grew by more than 600% in 2020.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the electric car industry has five of the 10 executives with the greatest increase in wealth this year. Surprisingly, Elon Musk is only fourth on the list.

The future of the automotive industry

Analysts believe that electric vehicles will dominate the automotive industry. An example of this was the fall or slight rise of traditional automakers that are still adapting to the stricter rules for pollutant emissions.

In addition, newly elected US President Joe Biden and the Chinese government have announced plans to encourage the electrical industry. Actions that will contribute to a favorable growth of the sector – even for small companies.

“The size of the electric car market seems to have expanded a lot, creating opportunities even for new and small businesses to compete for a piece of that pie,” comments Steve Man, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.



