Electric car batteries will be 50% cheaper in 4 years

The problem that is heard the most when it comes to electric vehicles is related to batteries: too expensive, shorter life than the average car, difficult to find. But, like any technological product, vehicles powered by electricity are also evolving – their batteries today cost half as much as four years ago, while providing a significant increase in autonomy.

An interactive chart released by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the body that acts as a political advisor on energy issues for member countries, shows how the price of lithium batteries has been decreasing for almost 25 years.

The cost of a battery pack for electric cars has almost halved in four years: if in 2016 it cost $ 293.40 per kWh in 2016, in 2019 its price was already at $ 156 / kWh. The trend pulled vehicle prices down, while, in addition to being cheaper, they gave the vehicle more autonomy.

“If the lithium-ion battery price trend continues, electric cars will go far beyond ‘competitive cost’ and become extremely cheap, while offering much lower operating costs,” wrote the specialist in CleanTechnica in his column. clean energy Zachary Shahan.

Best and cheapest

In September, Elon Musk presented Tesla Battery Day’s plans to increase the capacity and autonomy of batteries, creating a new cell from scratch to solve the main problems of its manufacturing process.

The 4680 cell allows the manufacture of cylindrical batteries, increasing the energy capacity five times and the power six times, offering a 16% greater autonomy.



