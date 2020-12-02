Electric bill will be more expensive in December

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced the return of the extra charge on the electricity bill as of this Tuesday (1st). The decision was taken after an extraordinary meeting held last Monday (30).

According to the information, consumers will pay for the Red Flag Level 2 – the highest value in the agency’s flag system. Thus, the fee will be R $ 6.24 for each 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) spent on the property.

The tariff change may take many consumers by surprise. In May this year, Aneel announced that there would be no extra charge on the electricity bill until the end of 2020. At the time, the resolution considered the coronavirus pandemic.

However, a number of factors led to the repeal of the measure this week. For example, Brazil returned to the levels of energy consumption before the beginning of the pandemic, as claimed by the rapporteur of the proposal Efrain Pereira da Cruz.

In addition, Aneel revealed that the low levels of hydroelectric power plant reservoirs are already compromising energy supply. Because of this, the agency understood the need to reestablish the extra charge on the electricity bill.

The cost of thermal power plants

It is important to highlight that the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE) allowed the thermoelectric power plants to start in October. Such a decision is made when there is a need to supply the country’s energy due to the low level of reservoirs in hydroelectric plants.

However, the energy supplied by thermoelectric plants has a higher cost for consumers. Given the situation, Aneel asks people to save in the coming months.

“It is important to give a signal to the consumer that generation in the country is expensive due to the fact that it is being served by thermoelectric plants, so it is important for the consumer to avoid wasting water and energy,” says André Pepitone, the agency’s director-general.



