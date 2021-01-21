Electric bikes will sell more than cars soon in Europe

For years on the rise, electric bikes have led the biggest growth in the bike market in general. Recent statistics indicate that they can go further and exceed the number of car sales in Europe.

During the covid-19 pandemic, several people sought economic and efficient alternatives for urban transport. Likewise, electric bikes have become a safe way to exercise outdoors.

According to the Electrek portal, Germany is an example of the growth of the e-bike market. Almost 1 million units were sold in the country in the first half of 2019 alone. Number close to the total sales during the entire year of 2018.

After the start of the pandemic in 2020, some of the European companies that manufacture electric bikes have seen strong growth. For example, Dutch startup VanMoof saw the number of sales more than double between January and October last year.

Thus, experts make optimistic projections about the growth of the European market in the coming years. The European Bicycle Industry Confederation (CONEBI) expects sales to grow to 7 million units per year by 2025.

Overcoming car sales

Other experts predict even higher numbers for the electric bicycle sector. Data from Bike Europe point out that around 10 million models are expected to be sold each year by 2025.

For a brief comparison, Europe registered around 15.5 million new cars in 2019 and just over 15.1 vehicles were registered in 2018. A reflection of the very slow pace of sales on the continent.

While the automotive sector has grown by just one digit per year in recent years, electric bikes have grown by 30% to 40% annually in Europe. If this pace is maintained, e-bikes will easily outperform car sales by the end of the decade.