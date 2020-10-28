Electric bike Harley-Davidson Serial 1 introduced

With the development of technology, many companies have started to work on different bike designs. About 1 year ago, Harley-Davidson announced that it was working on a new electric bike. However, after that day, no details about the bike were shared. Now, Harley-Davidson introduced the Serial 1 electric bike. The date the bike will go on sale has also been determined.

Harley-Davidson, known mostly for the motorcycles they produce, has surprised users with its new electric bike.

Harley-Davidson signed electric bike Serial 1 introduced

Harley Davidson is establishing a separate electric bike company called Serial 1 Cycle with the Serial 1 model. The bike, which will go on sale in March 2021, is the first fruit of the long-term electric bike plan. The product, which was created by the hard work of the Harley-Davidson Product Development Center department, comes with a stylish design.

Harley-Davidson has been inspired by the past when designing its electric bike. The name of the bike is inspired by the Serial Number One, the company’s first motorcycle manufactured in 1903. In addition to white tires, leather seat and handles, the Harley-Davidson Serial 1 electric bike, with its black body, offers the classic look as well as modern technologies.

Technical features of the product were not disclosed. However, in line with the images, the bike has an internal battery, integrated head and tail lights and Gates Carbon belt drive system. Electric bicycle sales have increased, especially in the USA, due to the coronavirus. While 270,000 electric bicycles were sold in the USA in 2019, this number is expected to approach 600,000 by 2020.

In addition to Harley-Davidson, major automakers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Ford and Jeep have also entered the electric bike market.



