Electric aircraft take off and land with zero emissions

German company Lilium recently conducted the first successful flight test with its electric plane, which included vertical takeoff and landing capabilities (VTOL). The plane is also capable of performing more complex maneuvers, such as the transition from hover mode to horizontal flight with alar lift.

One of the most important differentials of this electric aircraft in relation to traditional airplanes with the same capacity, which depend on rotors, is the simplicity of Lilium Jet’s design. It is a light aircraft, powered by 36 electric jet engines that, mounted on the wings via 12 mobile flaps, provide almost instantaneous thrust in all directions.

During takeoff, the flaps point downwards, providing vertical lift. Once in the air, they gradually return to a horizontal position, allowing the aircraft to move in a direction parallel to the horizon. This makes surface controls such as rudder, ailerons (the moving parts of the wings) and tail unnecessary.

The takeoff of Lilium Jet

Lilium Jet’s takeoff and landing operations require very little space, and can even occur on top of a building. The four wings play an important role in the efficiency of the project, offering support to support the weight of the aircraft during vertical flight.

The jet operates exclusively on electric power, which makes Lilium the only aircraft capable of operations and jet flights, using its wings for support, as in conventional aircraft models. The battery life is 300 kilometers with a maximum cruising speed of 300 km / h.

In-flight energy consumption is the same as that of existing electric cars. For this reason, Lilium is betting on the success of its electric aircraft in the regional aviation market soon, as it guarantees “range, speed and payload, while offering a low noise footprint and the same safety standards as today’s commercial aircraft. “.



