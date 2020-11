We analyze the partial results of the elections in the United States, in which neither the Republican Donald Trump nor the Democrat Joe Biden achieved a clear victory during the first hours of recount.

With BBC Mundo journalists Liliet Heredero, Luis Fajardo, Gerardo Lissardy, Tamara Gil and Patricia Sulbarán.

