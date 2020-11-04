Elections in the United States: Trump and Biden

The presidential elections that the United States held this Tuesday are unprecedented, and it may be days or even weeks before it is known who was the winner: Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

Millions of Americans voted by mail this time due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means the vote count is highly likely to be delayed.

When is the result of the American elections usually known?

The result of the elections is usually announced on the night of the day of the elections, which this year was Tuesday, November 3.

After the polls close, the votes are counted in each state.

The mainstream US media “declare” the victory of a state when they believe that a candidate has a definite advantage, but that is a prediction and not the end result. The same is true when the media “declare” a national winner.



