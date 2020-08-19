Election in Russia is held with Waves

Russia is taking more concrete steps in blockchain-based voting. Two blockchain pilots will take place in different regions of the country next month. The first of these applications will be carried out by the state-owned large telecom company Rostelecom, and the other by the Information Technologies Department of the Moscow Municipality. The platform prepared by Rostelecom will be used for remote voting in Kurskaya and Yaroslavskaya regions on September 13th. Residents will choose names for vacant seats in the Russian national assembly, the State Duma. Approximately 600 thousand citizens are expected to participate in this voting. According to press releases published today by both Rostelecom and Waves …

Russia is taking more concrete steps in blockchain-based voting. Two blockchain pilots will take place in different regions of the country next month.

The first of these applications will be carried out by the state-owned large telecom company Rostelecom, and the other by the Information Technologies Department of the Moscow Municipality.

The platform prepared by Rostelecom will be used for remote voting in Kurskaya and Yaroslavskaya regions on September 13th. Residents will choose names for vacant seats in the Russian national assembly, the State Duma. Approximately 600 thousand citizens are expected to participate in this voting.

According to press releases published today by both Rostelecom and Waves, the system will run on the corporate version of the Waves blockchain platform.

On the other hand, the system in question seems to have decentralization problems. According to the information Rostelecom shared with CoinDesk, blockchain nodes will only be located on Rostelecom servers and independent observers will not be able to run their own nodes for security reasons. However, Waves CEO Sasha Ivanov said that the observers can watch what is going on and said, “All the information in the corporate voting chain will be published on a private portal accessible to everyone. Cryptographic tools ensure that the data cannot be changed. ” said.

The first attempts at blockchain-based voting in Russia were made during the local elections in Moscow in 2019. While residents of Moscow used electronic voting with an Ethereum-based system, the system was criticized for poor security.

Moscow Municipality Information Technologies Department will use a Blockchain-based system for municipal elections in two Moscow regions in November.



