Election excitement in the USA! Here are the first results

The question of who will be the new president in the United States will find the answer today. While the excited wait continued, the first results from the ballot boxes started to come.

In the US, the public went to the polls to elect the country’s 46th president.

Voting at the ballot box traditionally started from midnight in two villages in the state of New Hampshire.

VOTING STARTED NIGHT

Voters in the villages of Dixville Notch and Millsfield near the Canadian border voted from 24:00 local time.

HERE IS THE FIRST RESULTS

While the voting process quickly resulted in small populated villages, ballot boxes were opened.

Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden won all 5 games used in the town of Dixville Notch.

In Millsfield, Republican Party candidate President Donald Trump won 16 votes, while Biden stayed 5.

HEAD OF AMERICA CHESTS

The third village, Hart’s Location, which traditionally voted early in the election, decided to vote this year during the daytime instead of midnight due to concerns caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

In the villages located on the shores of the White Mountains, which are the extension of the Northern Appalachian Mountains, voting began at the ballot boxes as of midnight, as workers working in the mines in the past could not vote because they were underground during the day.

Early voting, which has turned into an election tradition over time, informs that elections have started across the country.

THE PRESIDENT WILL STAY IN MY OFFICE FOR 4 YEARS

In the 50 states of the USA and the autonomous region of the USA, approximately 250 million voters in Puerto Rico will vote today to elect the country’s next 4-year president.



