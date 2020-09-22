Eleazar Gómez shared a beautiful photo with his niece

Eleazar Gómez touched social networks after sharing his first photograph with his nephew Maximiliano. There is no doubt that the 34-year-old actor and Zoraida Gómez have an excellent sibling relationship, proof of this are the tender images that they have recently shared through social networks. And, since the ‘Rebelde’ actress announced that she was expecting her first child, one of the first to express her happiness was her brother, who said a few weeks ago that she was already waiting for him with all the love in the world.

After the birth of the new family member, the actor again shared a tender photograph, in which, with a baby in his arms and following all the security measures due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he was able to live a wonderful experience, which he thanked to her sister.

“Thank you Nanocha @zoraidagomezmx for giving me this joy, carrying Maximiliano in my arms was beautiful!” Was what the actor wrote next to the beautiful photograph that already has about 100,000 “likes”.

The image that the ‘La Mexicana y el Güero’ actor shared through his official Instagram account, caught the attention of some television stars such as Geraldine Bazán, Karla Díaz, and Julio Camejo, among others. In addition, a large number of fans appreciated the snapshot, ensuring that he is the most handsome and sexy guy.



