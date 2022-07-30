Elder Wand’s retcon for “Deathly Hallows, Part 2” almost corrected the original ending

An important transition from book to film in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2″ was almost crowned with success in correcting J.K.’s mistakes. Rowling’s original ending. The Harry Potter series ended with the second part of The Deathly Hallows in 2011, receiving critical acclaim. The film shows the climax of the battle between Harry Potter and Lord Voldemort, and it all depends on who is the Owner of the Elder Wand.

When the battle is over and Harry wins, he informs Ron and Hermione that he is the new owner of the Elder Wand. In The Deathly Hallows, Harry uses an Elder Wand to repair his original wand, and vows to bury it back in Dumbledore’s grave so that when Harry dies one day, the power of the Elder Wand will die with him. However, in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, this is done differently. Instead, Harry breaks the wand in half and throws the pieces across the bridge at Hogwarts, ending the bloody reign of the Elder Wand right here and now.

This Elder Wand retcon shocked viewers when it was shown, but the movie version works better on closer inspection, as Harry destroying the wand immediately is a much more effective way to ensure that no one else will ever gain power over the Elder Wand. Harry plans to become an obscurantist and hunt down evil wizards for the sake of his career, and therefore cannot guarantee that no one will ever disarm or kill him for the rest of his life. This exposes the fate of the Elder Wand and the wizarding world to unnecessary risk, so Harry’s decision in the second part of “The Gift of Death” forever prevents anyone from becoming the new Owner of the Elder Wand.

Why Destroying the Magic Wand Doesn’t Fix the ending of the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

Although the second Deathly Hallows movie did solve the Elder Wand problem, it didn’t completely solve Harry’s wand problem. While destroying the wand is the best course of action, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” doesn’t show Harry repairing his own wand first. Harry’s original wand was special, as its core was one of Phoenix Fawkes’ feathers, and the wand could save Harry by itself. This means that if the movie wanted to completely fix the weird end of the book for the Elder Wand, Harry had to fix his original wand first and then destroy the Elder Wand.

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” makes several changes to the source material, some of which do not meet the requirements, and others improve the adaptation. Harry permanently destroying the Elder Wand was a retcon that completes the final battle more satisfactorily than in the book, but by cutting out Harry repairing his wand, the film creates a different wand problem for Harry. If the film and the book had combined their endings, Harry would have been able to live his life without risk and anxiety and would really know that everything was fine, but instead “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2” changes one plot problem to another. the other is in the final calculation.