Elden’s Ring: Mimic Tear vs Black Knife Tiche — which is better?

The debate about the complexity of Souls games rages whenever games come out, but Elden Ring has introduced a new wrinkle. FromSoftware games have always had some kind of challenge mitigation factor, whether it’s the player’s gear or the challenge of a co-op partner. Traditionally, this takes the form of an NPC or another player and increases the health of bosses to keep up with the extra damage dealt to them. Having a second body to distract enemies greatly simplifies fights, and Elden Ring allows players to stick to a style of play based on this concept.

The Spiritual Ashes and the Spiritual Bell are presented to players in the Elden Ring for the first time. These useful tools allow you to summon spirits while being near certain monuments, mainly around bosses and enemy camps. These spirits are often based on enemies using abilities that the player cannot use or cannot be created for, which expands the player’s capabilities. They can complement any build with their diversity, performing different roles. The debate about the strongest spiritual ashes has been going on since the launch of Elden Ring, and several powerful ashes, such as Lutel the Headless, are in the process. However, Mimic Tear and Black Knife Tiche are often the couple who rise to the top.

Mimic Tear offers unmatched versatility

Many fans of Elden Ring have already heard about Mimic Tear or have encountered them. This double, acting as both a boss and a spiritual ash, copies the player’s current set of weapons, equipment, spells, talismans and even consumables. Regardless of what the player has equipped, when he triggers the Mimic transformation, he will fight with or against. The only exceptions are the Great Runes, Pouches, Torrent Whistle and the player’s own Infusions of Crimson and Sky-blue tears. It is noteworthy that Mimic Tear has its own limited Flask of Crimson Tears, unlimited FP and the ability to use Flask of Wonderful Physick.

It doesn’t take long to realize the use of a Mimic if someone is willing to pay a large chunk of health to trigger it. While the consequence of this is that his boss battle can be simplified by removing all the gear, Mimic Tear can use any build in the Elden Ring. This is potentially the best tank and attack summoning if it is configured correctly and players can return to their own build after the summoning. While players are getting familiar with the AI rules, Mimic Tear can be used as a melee fighter, caster or archer, a support character with buffs, a status effect generator, or any combination of the above. The only weakness of the Mimic Tear is that it is not human, and therefore it will be difficult for him to dodge and use optimal strategies.

Black Knife Tiche Puts the boss in the Players Corner

Elden Ring is the latest iteration of FromSoftware about Souls battles, which uses elements from all the games that came before it. Enemies are fast and unpredictable, often designed to punish mistakes with branched attack paths. Since players and enemies can put more pressure on each other than ever before, it would be nice if the player could tip the scales. By taking the time and effort to get the Ashes of the Black Knife Quieter, players will have the opportunity to give the bosses a taste of their own medicine. Black Knives are scattered across the Intermediate Lands, and they all represent either boss battles or powerful mini-bosses. While many Spirit Ashes are allied versions of various enemies, few can claim to have descended from a line of optional bosses such as Tiche.

As befits a band member who probably got an Elden Ring at the end, Black Knife Tiche is monstrously strong. Possessing the highest FP value among all the spirits of ashes, she is able to fight late-game bosses alone. This is largely due to her excellent set of movements; although she is humanoid, like most spirits, Tiche fights with jumps and jerks that allow her to randomly dodge attacks. Tiche’s greatest strength lies in her black knife filled with Black Flames, which can release a fast-moving projectile that temporarily lowers the opponent’s maximum health and continues to deplete his health for some time. This works with almost everything, and delving into the complex endgame of the Elden Ring becomes safer when it’s Quieter nearby.

How Mimic Tear and Tiche Confront each other

Obviously, Black Knife Tiche and Mimic Tear are two of the most powerful spirit summons in the game. By default, they appear in the player’s inventory as the last two Ashes of the Illustrious Spirits before any puppet Spirits. Nevertheless, it is difficult to rank them, since technically they occupy different niches. Mimic Tear serves as the main DPS and tank, performing the same role as a human or NPC summoning. Tiche, on the other hand, can rush down single enemies and significantly soften them while avoiding attacks.