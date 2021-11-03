Elden Ring Will Show Unreleased Gameplay Very Soon; Date And Time

Elden Ring: From Software will show a new Elden Ring gameplay on November 4. The video will last around 15 minutes. Elden Ring will show unreleased material on November 4 at 3:00 p.m. (CET). From Software and Bandai Namco call the community for a new 15 minute gameplay. So far no further details have been disclosed, except that they refer us to the publisher’s official communication channels on YouTube and Twitch.
In the same tweet we can see that the gameplay will have official subtitles for those who follow it through YouTube. The news jumps a few days after the close of registrations for its closed network test, which will be held between November 12 and 15. If you have already completed the application, stay tuned to your email for the next few days.
Here are the links of the channels where the gameplay will be broadcast:
What time will the new Elden Ring gameplay be shown worldwide?
Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 3:00 p.m.
Spain (Canary Islands): at 2:00 p.m.
Argentina: at 10:00 am
Bolivia: at 09:00 hours
Brazil: at 10:00 am
Chile: at 09:00 hours
Colombia: at 08:00 hours
Costa Rica: at 07:00 hours
Cuba: at 09:00 hours
Ecuador: at 08:00 hours
El Salvador: at 07:00 hours
United States (Washington D.C.): at 09:00
Guatemala: at 07:00 hours
Honduras: at 07:00 hours
Mexico: at 08:00 hours
Nicaragua: at 07:00 hours
Panama: at 08:00 hours
Paraguay: at 09:00 hours
Peru: at 08:00 hours
Puerto Rico: at 09:00 hours
Dominican Republic: at 09:00 hours
Uruguay: at 10:00 am
Venezuela: at 09:00 hours
United States (PT): at 06:00