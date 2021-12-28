Elden Ring Will Not Have Equippable Rings – Its Creator Explains Why

Elden Ring will break with a long tradition of Dark Souls games and, despite the name, will not offer equippable rings as an accessory to the player. It may seem strange at first, but the explanation of the game’s creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki, helps to make sense:

“There are a couple of reasons for this choice. The first is that, yes, we’ve explored rings as equippable items a lot in our previous games – Dark Souls, mostly – and so the talismans this time gave us a chance to pursue these ideas of a different way, with a wider variety of designs.” – declared Miyazaki in an interview with EDGE magazine. “The second reason is that, of course, the rings exist as physical ‘finger rings’ in this game, but more as unique items that are involved in the story and unique character events. So we wanted them to have a special position within the world. from Elden Ring, and also that there was something different from a design point of view, with regard to talismans.”

The above passage, in free translation, reveals that the talismans will then have basically the same function as the rings, but with a different design. Meanwhile, the rings in the game will play a more central role, which makes sense with the Elden Ring lore premise.

Another interesting thing that came from the interview, talking a little about the freedom of the game, is that the player will never be forced to use the mount during combats. It’s just one of the many options and ways to approach each encounter, a hallmark of Miyazaki’s developmental style.