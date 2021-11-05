Elden Ring Will Not Come Dubbed into Spanish, But It Will Be Localized

Elden Ring: The latest from Hideki Miyazaki has been presented in an extensive 19-minute gameplay, showing some of the key points of the production. The expectation for the new From Software is palpable. Elden Ring has been presented in all its glory with an impressive gameplay trailer lasting almost 20 minutes, which has delighted the fans. In addition to announcing all its editions, the long-awaited video game from the creators of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has confirmed an important detail about the Spanish version: it will not arrive dubbed, but it will be translated into Spanish.

This has been confirmed by Bandai Namco on Steam, where it is specified that the voices will arrive in English. The truth is that it will not have dubbing in other European languages ​​such as German, French, Italian or Polish. According to the token, even the Japanese will be left without their specific dubbing. Be that as it may, the localization into Spanish guarantees that everyone can access the product without major problems.

Short delay and beta on the way

The Elden Ring was scheduled for January 2022, but From Software announced that it needed a little more time because “the depth and strategic freedom has exceeded the initial expectations” that they had originally projected. Be that as it may, the title will not take too long, as the delay is only one month. It will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC on February 25.

From November 11-15, From Software will be running a closed beta of Elden Ring. The company opened the doors for some players to participate, but the registration concluded a few days ago. The lucky ones will have the opportunity to test first-hand some of the benefits of the video game, which uses an RPG structure to offer the type of experience that characterizes the study led by Miyazaki. The intention is to help the studio test the capacity of the online servers before their launch.