Elden Ring Will Have Poisonous Swamps: “I Can’t Help It,” Says Miyazaki

Elden Ring: The author of the FromSoftware piece acknowledges his devotion to these swamps and that many people hate them. The title launches this February. Elden Ring will not leave aside the traditional poisonous swamps that have been accompanying the works of the Souls saga since its inception. Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of FromSoftware’s long-awaited opus, explained his passion for poisoned bogs in an interview with Game Informer.

“While creating this game I rediscovered my love for poison swamps,” he bluntly comments. “I know how people feel about them, but suddenly I realize that I’m just creating one and I can’t help it. It just happens.”

Scarlet Rot, the new poisonous swamp effect

Poisonous swamps in Dark Souls have toxic effects and include poison, also reducing mobility; but in Elden Ring they will cause one more effect on the player, the so-called Scarlet Rot. Although the Japanese creative has not delved into details, he does invite users to discover this new condition during their gaming sessions from the end of February.

According to Hidetaka Miyazaki himself, “Elden Ring is the culmination of everything we’ve done with Dark Souls”, his “bigger and deeper” work. Just a few days ago he also confirmed that the title will have multiple endings. In this article you can see its latest gameplay, with new details about its huge stages. One of them, the new Morne Castle.

Elden Ring: countdown to its worldwide launch

Elden Ring is scheduled to launch on February 25, 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. The title will arrive in physical and digital format with the aim of becoming the first major release of the year for Bandai Namco, publisher of the work, as well as for FromSoftware, which is currently experiencing its best moment in terms of popularity and expectation. refers. In just a few weeks we will know if the title has fulfilled such expectations or not.