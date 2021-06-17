Elden Ring will have more accessible difficulty than Dark Souls

Elden Ring was certainly one of the standout games at E3 2021, so it was to be expected that it would gain more details after its release. This week, for example, an interview done by Famitsu magazine with Hidetaka Miyazaki, the game’s director, gave more information about the difficulty of the title.

According to Miyazaki, since Demon’s Souls was released in 2009, the team at FromSoftware has come to rely heavily on the challenge to shape their community. However, Elden Ring’s footprint will be a little different, making it more inviting to new players who have never had contact with a company game before.

Another detail mentioned by him in the conversation is that, although the new game is a little less demanding when it comes to extreme caution and things like that, it still won’t have difficulty selection – that is, what is available for the new players will also be part of the pack for the company’s longtime fans.

Moderated campaign

It is noteworthy that another detail mentioned by the director is the fact that the journey in this game should last around 30 hours. He also mentioned a little more about the scenarios that will make up the entire game world, and you can check out these topics by clicking here.

Elden Ring will be released on January 21, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.