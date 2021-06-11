Elden Ring Will Have Coop With Online Game Option

Elden Ring: Last Thursday (10) marked a moment long awaited by those who were curious about Elden Ring: the release of the first trailer for the game and also the revelation of the release date of the title. However, shortly after this revelation, Bandai Namco updated the title page with an important and noteworthy fact.

When accessing the game’s official website, it is possible to see the information that it will have a chance to play with friends. The description gives the data that it will be possible to “travel through a stunning world on foot or on a horse, alone or online with other players in areas of a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title”.

Check out the image that confirms this data below:

It is noteworthy that the producer had previously explored the options online with Dark Souls, but still having this confirmation is certainly something that can be celebrated by those who have an eye on this new title.

Elden Ring will be released in PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions on January 21, 2022. Did you like the idea that he will also have the option to play alongside others? Share your message in the space below for comments.