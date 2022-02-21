Elden Ring: When Are Digital Copies Unlocked Worldwide?

Elden Ring: Bandai Namco shares the calendar of dates on which copies of Elden Ring will be unlocked in digital format throughout the world. Elden Ring is just a few days away from being marketed. February 25 is marked for From Software fans on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. However, those who have it reserved in digital format can already anticipate when and at what time they will be able to start playing it.
When will Elden Ring be unlocked digitally?
PT
PC: February 24 at 15:00
Consoles: February 24 at 9:00 p.m.
CT
PC: February 24 at 17:00
Consoles: February 24 at 23:00
ET
PC: February 24 at 18:00
Consoles: Midnight on the 25th
TOC
PC: February 24 at 18:00
Consoles: Midnight on the 25th
BRT
PC: February 24 at 20:00
Consoles: Midnight on the 25th
GMT
PC: February 24 at 23:00
Consoles: Midnight on the 25th
CET
PC: Midnight on the 25th
Consoles: Midnight on the 25th
SAST
PC: February 25 at 01:00
Consoles: Midnight on the 25th
MSK
PC: February 25 at 02:00
Consoles: Midnight on the 25th
GST
PC: February 25 at 03:00
Consoles: Midnight on the 25th
UTC+7
PC: February 25 at 06:00
Consoles: Midnight on the 25th
UTC+8
PC: February 25 at 07:00
Consoles: Midnight on the 25th
KST
PC: February 25 at 08:00
Consoles: Midnight on the 25th
JST
PC: February 25 at 08:00
Consoles: Midnight on the 25th
EDTA
PC: February 25 at 10:00
Consoles: Midnight on the 25th
NZDT
PC: February 25 at 12:00
Consoles: Midnight on the 25th
Bandai Namco has shared the final release schedule around the world. In the case of the Spanish market, both on consoles and on PC, it will be unlocked at midnight on February 25. The preload will begin 48 hours before, that is, on February 23. Xbox users can already do it.