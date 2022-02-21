Elden Ring: When Are Digital Copies Unlocked Worldwide?

Elden Ring: Bandai Namco shares the calendar of dates on which copies of Elden Ring will be unlocked in digital format throughout the world. Elden Ring is just a few days away from being marketed. February 25 is marked for From Software fans on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. However, those who have it reserved in digital format can already anticipate when and at what time they will be able to start playing it.

When will Elden Ring be unlocked digitally?

PT

PC: February 24 at 15:00

Consoles: February 24 at 9:00 p.m.

CT

PC: February 24 at 17:00

Consoles: February 24 at 23:00

ET

PC: February 24 at 18:00

Consoles: Midnight on the 25th

TOC

PC: February 24 at 18:00

Consoles: Midnight on the 25th

BRT

PC: February 24 at 20:00

Consoles: Midnight on the 25th

GMT

PC: February 24 at 23:00

Consoles: Midnight on the 25th

CET

PC: Midnight on the 25th

Consoles: Midnight on the 25th

SAST

PC: February 25 at 01:00

Consoles: Midnight on the 25th

MSK

PC: February 25 at 02:00

Consoles: Midnight on the 25th

GST

PC: February 25 at 03:00

Consoles: Midnight on the 25th

UTC+7

PC: February 25 at 06:00

Consoles: Midnight on the 25th

UTC+8

PC: February 25 at 07:00

Consoles: Midnight on the 25th

KST

PC: February 25 at 08:00

Consoles: Midnight on the 25th

JST

PC: February 25 at 08:00

Consoles: Midnight on the 25th

EDTA

PC: February 25 at 10:00

Consoles: Midnight on the 25th

NZDT

PC: February 25 at 12:00

Consoles: Midnight on the 25th

Bandai Namco has shared the final release schedule around the world. In the case of the Spanish market, both on consoles and on PC, it will be unlocked at midnight on February 25. The preload will begin 48 hours before, that is, on February 23. Xbox users can already do it.