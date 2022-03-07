Elden Ring, What Is Inside The Coliseums? A User Manages To See Inside

Elden Ring: The coliseums of Elden Ring are inaccessible in the current state of the game, but a user has managed to see what is inside. Will it be a future DLC? Elden Ring still hides more secrets in the Middle Lands. The community behind the From Software game has noted the presence of coliseums scattered across half the map. However, no one had discovered what was inside…until now. Lance McDonald, recognized users of social networks around the study, has shared what is inside them.

We must emphasize that for the moment the coliseums are closed. McDonald himself uses the free camera of the PC version to access its interior. Inside, as you can see in the video at the top of this paragraph, it has full modeling. There are three doors, one on each side, next to small piles of swords huddled in the sand.

In each of the side doors we can find activatable elevators, which suggests that something is under it. Will it be content that will arrive soon? Or something discarded by the study? The information has not been released. We must wait for future dates to find out if this leads to official content.

Elden Ring, the Holy Family of From Software

With those words we started our analysis. Elden Ring achieved 10 on FreeGameTips, the highest rating for this house. “From Software surpasses itself and adapts the Souls formula to a prodigious world, overwhelming both in its scale and its artistic direction, its freedom to explore and the nature of its many, many challenges”, we said.

