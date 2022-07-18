Elden Ring: What happened to the reign of dragons in the lands between

There is a lot of untold history in Elden Ring, and only hints of it can be found in equipment kits, enemies and locations. Among the unspeakable history is what the world was like before the Split and even before the Great Will came to the Intermediate Lands. Part of this story is about dragons.

In fact, the dragons once ruled the Midlands, before the Erdtry and the Great Will came. There are even hints that these dragons followed the will of another External God. Moreover, these dragons had their own version of the Elder, and his name was Placidusax (which can be found in the “Crashing Farum Azul”).

Dragon War

One of the legends describes how the ancient dragon Gransax attacked the royal capital of Leindell. This attack marked the beginning of the war with the dragons. Although the reasons for this attack are not reported, fans have suggested that this attack was related to the rise of Marika and the Great Will. The dragons may have felt threatened or wanted to get the Old Ring, or the Great Will left the Erdtry.

Godwin the Golden led the dragon War and defeated an ancient dragon named Fortisax. After the defeat, the two really became friends with each other, and this led to the fact that there is an ancient dragon cult in the capital. However, despite this event, fans believe that most of the dragons were destroyed during the war, since there were few of them in the Intermediate Lands during the events of the game. Another theory is not that the dragons were destroyed, but that they were forced to hide. The item, Lanssex’s Glaive, showed that dragons can take human form. Lansseax was a dragon who did this to become a priestess of an ancient dragon cult.

Placidusax

Farum Azula was basically the Dragon Royal Capital, and Placidusax, who acted as the Oldest Lord for the Dragon Outer God, lived there. Much is unknown about what the Outer Dragon God was like. However, an important piece of information is that the Outer God eventually escaped. This could be due to the rise of Marika and the Great Will.

Placidusax did not die and did not escape, despite the fact that Farum Azula disintegrated. He can be found, and he is an optional boss. He has two heads facing the sky, which fans compare to two fingers. One interesting theory is that Placidusax could be trying to communicate with his External God in the same way that Two Fingers do with a Great Will. Fans also noticed that the dragon used to have more than two heads. There are stumps on the dragon’s body hinting that there might once have been five heads, but they were probably lost in a conflict such as the dragon War.

Modern Dragons vs. Ancient Dragons

It is said that the ancient dragons were much more powerful than the modern dragons of the Elden Ring. This is both part of their downfall and its consequence. It is said that ancient dragons leveled entire cities, possessed incredible magic and were much larger than modern dragons.

Some fans believe that the dragons have weakened due to time and bloodlines. One example of this is Godric the Grafted, a demigod who is known to be the weakest in his family because he is far down the bloodline. An example is all modern dragons. There are other theories, such as the fact that Farum Azula collapsed and is now home to modern dragons. Due to the fact that they spent more time in the Lands Between than in the sky, they could weaken. There is also the fact that the absence of an External God has also deprived the ancient blessings. The Great Will may have also robbed the dragons of some of their power.

The existence of communication with dragons also raises a strange but possible theory. Communion with dragons is a way to gain the power of dragons, but at the cost of your own humanity. The description of Magma Wyrm Makar shows that some ground dragons were once people who participated in communication with dragons. So these weaker dragons could also be people who became dragons because of the cost of communication.

Dragons and Storms

Fans have noticed a connection with dragons and storms, which may hint at something more than just a war between the Great Will and Dragons. Farum Azula suffers from storms, and fans wondered if this connected the dragons to another force that came under the power of Marika, the Lord of Storms from Stormvale Castle. Perhaps the Storm Lord and the dragons had an alliance or war.

Very little is known about the Storm Lord. It’s also worth remembering that Godric has a dead dragon in Stormvale Castle, which could be another connection between the Storm Lord and the dragons. It is very likely that they co-existed before the Marika era.

Elden Ring is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.