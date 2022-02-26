Elden Ring: Some Users Report Problems With Servers On Xbox

Elden Ring: From Software’s new adventure has a multiplayer mode, but the servers are having problems on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Elden Ring, the new open world action RPG from the creators of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, was released yesterday. As usual, the title allows us to summon other players to fight in cooperative mode, and also invade other worlds to enjoy PvP. However, some users are reporting issues related to game servers on Xbox consoles. Without going any further, from the moment of its launch and until now, we ourselves have experienced some problems when connecting. At the moment, neither From Software nor Bandai Namco have commented on the matter.

Hidetaka Miyazaki’s New Masterpiece

A rating of 10 out of 10 is not within the reach of many games. It is the one he has obtained —as in many other media— in the analysis of this house. “A work that does not collapse in the face of impossible expectations and amazes us with new horizons and discoveries for dozens and dozens of hours. An extraordinary milestone that will likely cast as long a shadow over other open world games as Dark Souls has already done over action RPGs over the past decade.” Enjoy the full analysis in the following link.

Elden Ring Patch 1.02, what improvements does it bring?

The update is now available on all platforms and is focused on improving technical performance and correcting some known problems, something From Software already claims to work to offer the best possible experience. Fixed issues related to FPS drops, quests from some NPCs, and a rare bug that affected wireless headsets on Xbox, among other fixes. Check all the details in the following link.