Elden Ring: Some Players Sell Millions Of Runes Through eBay

Elden Ring: Thanks to an exploit, a group of users is dedicated to trading very large amounts of runes, the currency of the new From Software game. Elden Ring has been on the market for just over a week, and as was the case with some previous titles from the Japanese studio, some users have already found a way, through exploits and file processing, to duplicate objects and get tens of millions of runes , the equivalent of the souls of Dark Souls that is used both to buy items, and to level up.

What is really striking is that some are dedicated to selling these runes through eBay, meeting with the buyer in a cooperative game in which they drop these objects so that the interested party picks them up and they become theirs. A completely prohibited practice according to the terms of the game, among other things because it goes against fair play. In addition, doing so carries a significant risk, since it is not an executable trick within the title, but rather requires modifying save files and that can cause the games to be corrupted.

Elden Ring: the great work of From Software

A 10 out of 10, that is the note that the title got in our analysis. “From Software goes beyond itself and adapts the Souls formula to a prodigious world, overwhelming both in its scale and its artistic direction, its freedom to explore and the nature of its many, many challenges”, we say about the game. You can read the full analysis at this link.

