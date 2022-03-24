Elden Ring: See Some Of The best Player-Created Characters

Elden Ring: When it comes to Elden Ring, many people are already thinking about how the game allows players to explore the Middlelands at will, as they see fit — as long as they can face the challenges ahead. But there is another aspect of the game that has also attracted attention online: the character creation tool.

The game’s Tainted creation system is quite detailed, offering the possibility to customize players’ avatars in a very free way. And this has led many people to let creativity flow without barriers, which has resulted in some sensational creations, whether bizarre or extremely photorealistic.

Players create amazing characters in Elden Ring

The following are some of the coolest Pristine Ring game avatar creations posted on the subreddit where some users have shared the “codes” so that other players can replicate their creations in FromSoftware’s game.

So take the opportunity to also check the settings of the bars on the creation screens, available in most posts, if you are interested in playing with figures such as, for example, Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher 3 or Rick Sanchez, from the animation Rick & Morty!