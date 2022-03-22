Elden Ring: Secret Wall Mystery May Have Been Solved

Elden Ring: Even before it was released almost a month ago, at the end of February this year, Elden Ring has been a constant fixture in the gaming world. FromSoftware’s latest souls-like added an extra layer of fun and immersion by introducing players to an open world filled with challenges and mysteries.

A good example of this is the discovery made by a Reddit user. On the game’s dedicated forum, u/teristam shared a video that showed his character hitting a wall in the Volcano Mansion until it shattered, revealing a secret room.

At first, players found it necessary to hit the structure 50 times so that it could be broken, but it soon became clear that the number of hits was related to the Tainted build.

Keeping in mind that the strength of the blows was related to the damage applied to the wall, dataminer Zullie went through the game files and found that the wall has 9999 HP points. She shared her discovery on Twitter, where she explained that the producer often has items with HP 999 in Dark Souls, and usually these items are related to special events.

In this case, the defense of the item in question is also 999, making it impossible to damage it normally. The Elden Ring wall, in addition to being configured to be a breakable object, does not have the standard disappearing animation of common illusory walls.