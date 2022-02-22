Elden Ring Revives Its Legend In Its Epic Launch Trailer

Elden Ring: The From Software title will go on sale next February 25 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. The time of the Elden Ring is about to come. The new production from the creators of Dark Souls outlines its majestic world in the launch trailer, which Bandai Namco has shared and which you can see just below these lines. In the absence of a few days for its commercialization, From Software has asked players to be careful with the plot spoils. For this they have requested the collaboration of the whole world

“With the release of Elden Ring fast approaching”, it is important to be aware of potential spoilers, as there are people who want to “experience the Midlands for the first time” and enjoy the experience without anyone breaking the surprise. “Thank you for your kind cooperation,” they point out in a tweet.

When is Elden Ring unlocked?

Elden Ring is due out on February 25 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. From what time can you play in Spain? According to official information, both in the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands it will be possible to do it at midnight on Thursday and Friday, at 00:00 (23:00 in the Canary Islands) on the same day 25. In Europe there will be no time difference due to platform.

The game introduces cross-play, but not between all platforms, but between systems of the same family. In this way, PlayStation players will have the opportunity to play with PS4 and/or PS5 users, while Xbox players will do the same with Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. On the other hand, on PC there is no class of cross play.

From Software is the studio behind Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, among others. With Elden Ring, the classic Souls formula is taken up again, with a focus on action and RPG mechanics.