Elden Ring Reveals Its Technical Characteristics: 4K, 60 FPS Mode, Ray-Tracing And More

Elden Ring: The FromSoftware title will go on sale next February. Bandai Namco confirms new information for each version. Bandai Namco has included more information about each version of Elden Ring on the official game portal. The company, in the question and answer section, offers a more technical look at what we can expect from the long-awaited FromSoftware video game, planned for February 25 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles. Ray-Tracing will be available via patch on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC; although they have not given a date.

Two graphic modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X; Elden Ring prepares for the next-gen

The confirmation that the Elden Ring will work in 4K resolution on next-gen consoles is something that shouldn’t surprise anyone; The peculiarity is that Hidetaka Miyazaki’s title, as we have seen in previous cases, will have two graphic modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The first will be a Performance Mode to adjust the resolution until reaching 60 FPS. Presumably a dynamic resolution that will range from Full HD to Ultra HD depending on the stress of the sequence. On the other hand, a Resolution Mode that will guarantee 3840 x 2160p (4K), in exchange for constant playability at 30 FPS.