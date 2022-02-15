Elden Ring: From Software finally confirms the minimum and recommended requirements for Elden Ring on PC. The title will require at least 12 GB of RAM to run. Elden Ring reveals its minimum and recommended requirements on PC. From Software has extended its reveal to almost a week before its release. Now computer gamers will know which team is in demand for one of the most desired games by the community on Steam

Requirements of Elden Ring for PC

Minima

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

DirectX:12

Storage: 60GB

Sound card: any compatible with Windows

Recommended

Operating system: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

DirectX:12

Storage: 60GB

Sound card: any compatible with Windows

The requirements stand out for how high they are in minimums. At least 12 GB of RAM will be required to run, something unusual in the company’s projects. From the study they have not specified the objective of framerate and resolution to which both lists aspire.