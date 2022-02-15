Elden Ring: From Software finally confirms the minimum and recommended requirements for Elden Ring on PC. The title will require at least 12 GB of RAM to run. Elden Ring reveals its minimum and recommended requirements on PC. From Software has extended its reveal to almost a week before its release. Now computer gamers will know which team is in demand for one of the most desired games by the community on Steam
Requirements of Elden Ring for PC
Minima
Operating system: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
Memory: 12GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB
DirectX:12
Storage: 60GB
Sound card: any compatible with Windows
Recommended
Operating system: Windows 10 or 11
Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
Memory: 16GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB
DirectX:12
Storage: 60GB
Sound card: any compatible with Windows
The requirements stand out for how high they are in minimums. At least 12 GB of RAM will be required to run, something unusual in the company’s projects. From the study they have not specified the objective of framerate and resolution to which both lists aspire.