Elden Ring Reveals Classes Available In Private Beta

Elden Ring: From Software reveals the five classes that will be eligible during the Elden Ring private network test, scheduled for November 12-15. Elden Ring shares with the community what classes are available during their private network test. In total we will have five available, which take a preview of what awaits us in the final version, scheduled for next February 25 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

All Elden Ring Private Network Test Classes

Players will be able to access the following: Warrior, Bewitched Knight, Prophet, Champion, and Blood Wolf. The latter was one of the protagonists of the last official gameplay, which you can see at the top of this news. The number of classes available at launch has not transcended.

In seven days, these five brave Tarnished will cross the Sea of Fog.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/t7SNykhr3E — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) November 5, 2021

This advance will be held between November 12 and 15 on PlayStation and Xbox systems; computer users will have to wait until the full game is released. The access method required filling out an application on the Bandai Namco website before November 1. If you did, you will be notified via email if you have been chosen in the process. No, requesting access does not give you a password, but the process will be carried out by lottery.

First session: Friday, November 12, from 12:00 to 15:00 (CET)

Second session: Saturday, November 13, from 04:00 to 07:00 (CET)

Third session: Saturday, November 13, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (CET)

Fourth session: Sunday, November 14, from 12:00 to 15:00 (CET)

Fifth session: Monday, November 15, from 04:00 to 07:00 (CET)

From Software assured in the last weeks that the development is in the final stages and that the team “advances with tranquility”. Everything is ready for one of the most anticipated games of 2022.