Elden Ring: Producer Reveals More Details About Game Map

Elden Ring: Every news revealed about Elden Ring makes fans more excited for its arrival in early 2022, and during the Tokyo Game Show 2021, Yasuhiro Kitao, producer of the game, confirmed that the release date will not be delayed and gave more details about the map of the action RPG.

Apparently, the game will have a very unusual map structure, giving players the chance to explore anywhere at any time, but warning when they find themselves in danger. In addition, physical fragments can be found throughout the areas, allowing the creation of light beams in the sky as reference points, which can greatly facilitate navigation in this open world.

Elden Ring will be released on January 21, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and PC.