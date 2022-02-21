Elden Ring Presents Its Final Trailer: 7 Minutes Of Pure Epic, War And Destruction

Elden Ring: With only a few days to go until the release of the new FromSoftware, the video reviews all the details that make up this ambitious fantasy RPG. There are only four days left for the premiere of what is destined to become one of the most talked about and relevant video games in the video game sector; at least, in 2022. Elden Ring opens this Friday, February 25 with the aim of becoming the best souls to date and, for this, the FromSoftware team and Hidetaka Miyazaki have spent these last years macerating a work that is left watch now in seven minutes of story, gameplay, mayhem, darkness, and expanse.

Welcome to the Midlands; welcome to elden ring

Because Elden Ring is going to be very big, full of secrets. “Arise, Lightless, and may grace guide you to embrace the power of the Circle of Elden and rise as lord of the Circle in the Middle Lands,” reads the main synopsis of the title. It is that place, the Middle Lands, that will be talked about for weeks, maybe months, in a title immeasurable in both scale and content.

The video in question, completely in English, presents the plot context of the title, in which Queen Márika rules the territory with the responsibility of keeping the Elden Ring protected. In the past, descendants of Márika, all demigods, immersed themselves in the search for the fragments of the Elden Circle; what is known as Great Runes. It was like this when the corruption of the force of these demigods caused a war: the Searing. “You who have died, but live, with your grace time has lost, walk the path to the Middle Lands beyond the misty sea to prostrate before the Circle of Elden.”

Bandai Namco has also begun to publish commercial videos on television, small 30-second ads that demonstrate the interest that exists in the Japanese publisher to make it one of the most distributed titles of the year. In the West, at the moment, the expectation is maximum.