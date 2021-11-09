Elden Ring Prepares The Sending Of Invitations For Its Closed Beta

Elden Ring: FromSoftware and Bandai Namco will begin picking the picks for the closed beta between November 9-11. We remember the dates to play. Elden Ring has everything ready to kick off its long-awaited closed beta. This will be the first approach by FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki fans to their largest, most ambitious and most varied work at the playable level; but not everyone will be able to access this demo. After seeing in depth its spectacular new gameplay trailer and knowing the processes for registering the closed beta, its date and duration, the Japanese study informs that it will begin to notify those selected.

Elden Ring closed beta, when can we play? Sessions and duration

Through the studio’s official Twitter account, FromSoftware thanked its international community for hosting this closed beta, which at MeriStation we are already playing to prepare coverage that meets your expectations. Those who are selected – with prior registration – will receive an email from Bandai Namco Entertainment between this November 9 and Thursday November 11.

As a reminder, it should be said that the closed beta will only be available on the platform chosen during the registration process (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PS5). The registrations ended on November 1.

We review below the confirmed dates of the Elden Ring closed beta.

First session: Friday, November 12, from 12:00 to 15:00 (CEST)

Second session: Saturday, November 13, from 04:00 to 07:00 (CEST)

Third session: Saturday, November 13, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (CEST)

Fourth session: Sunday, November 14, from 12:00 to 15:00 (CEST)

Fifth session: Monday, November 15, from 04:00 to 07:00 (CEST)

Elden Ring will go on sale in physical and digital format this February 25, 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.