Elden Ring: Pre-order Has Full Size Replica Ring In Japan And USA

Elden Ring, one of the most awaited games of the coming months, has good news for those who choose to make an advance purchase of the title: a replica of the Spectral Steed Whistle ring (or Spectral Whistle, in Portuguese) will be given as a pre-package gift. -sale in the United States and Japan.

According to Famitsu, the reproduction of the item is part of the package that can be purchased at Japanese retailer Geo. The jewelry, crafted in metal and scaled 1:1 (ie, full size), comes with a small bag themed with the FromSoftware game logo.

In the US, GameStop is also offering a similar promotion. Players can opt for the pre-order edition of Elden Ring with the ring as a gift. It remains unclear, however, whether the North American replica is of the same manufacture as the Japanese one.

In the game, the Spectral Steed Whistle is used to summon a magical mount that, in addition to having a double jump, can be used to travel longer distances faster. The steed can still be used during battles, but it’s good to pay close attention to the animal’s health as it can be killed — and bringing it back requires players to collect some specific items.

Produced by the studio responsible for Dark Souls and Bloodborne, in partnership with writer George RR Martin, of the Game of Thrones series, Elden Ring arrives on February 25th with versions for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC .