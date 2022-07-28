Elden Ring players Want Major Changes in the multiplayer Game

It’s no secret that Elden Ring is primarily a single—player game. As with most other FromSoftware role-playing games, Elden Ring focuses on a single player who fights in the ranks of difficult enemies and Shard Carriers until eventually he can become an Elden Lord or reach one of the other endings of the game. However, this does not mean that there is no multiplayer in Elden Ring. From messages left by players that will either help the Tarnished One find a hidden path or send him to his death, to the use of summoning statues that can summon others to help the user in the boss fight, there are many multiplayer game options. to the Elden Ring.

However, some fans of the game are unhappy with the multiplayer game Elden Ring. So many people are unhappy with the current system that a website has been created listing issues with the multiplayer game Elden Ring. A group of fans does not want to claim that FromSoftware created a bad multiplayer mode, as the statement on their website thanks the developer for his work in creating a “unique and unsurpassed” multiplayer mode.

Elden Ring fans hope to help both “players and developers.” At the moment, they have interviewed more than 10,000 players in the Elden Ring, and the results showed how much of the community feels about the multiplayer game. From the group’s discoveries, it can be seen that fans are unhappy with the confusing nature of the Elden Ring multiplayer. As it stands, players must collect medicines for ferocity-inducing fingers and bloodied fingers to gain access to cooperative and competitive invasions of the Elden Ring.

The group believes that these collectibles act as a barrier to multiplayer play, and instead there should be means to handle fingers that switch the visibility of summoning signs or not. As for the PvP systems in Elden Ring, in addition to calls for further balance changes, fans are also unhappy with the number of failures they observe during battles with players. According to the aforementioned survey, about 70% of players believe that failures in the Elden Ring negatively affect the game.

Another thing fans would like is a new dedicated PvP arena. Currently, the best place to duel with an opponent in the Elden Ring is a small area located near the Academy of Paradise Lucaria. However, some suggest that this multiplayer change may occur not through a patch, but through some DLC for Elden Ring. Given that there are several mysterious colosseums in the game, they can be a place to add multiplayer content.

Elden Ring is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.