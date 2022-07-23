Elden Ring Player’s attempt to Taste Cheese Failed

For most, Elden Ring undoubtedly justified the hype surrounding it before its release in February this year. According to data published by the NPD Group, the role-playing game is arguably the biggest release of the year, as Elden Ring is the best-selling game of 2022 so far. Moreover, it is one of the few games that received a Metacritic rating above 90 this year, which indicates a lot of critical acclaim.

FromSoftware is an expert at creating complex games like the Dark Souls and Sekiro series, but Elden Ring goes even further. Players have spent hundreds of hours trying to defeat powerful Elden Ring bosses like Malenia, Alecto and Crucible Knight. On the other hand, some players, such as Let Me Solo Her, have defeated Malenia many times.

Many gamers tried to fry Malenia with a pizza knife, which turned out to be very effective. However, cheese methods don’t always go according to plan, as one of the Elden Ring players found out. Reddit user Highsenberg199774829 uploaded a video to the platform showing their attempts to kill an ordinary enemy, which is known to give players hard times. The Redditor came across a ghostly version of the Exiled Knight and planned to kill him using the weapon “Ancient Lightning Spear” from a distance. The user saw some initial success as he managed to hit the Knight a couple of times.

“OK, I’m done, I’ll cheat him from here, he won’t come” from Eldenring

Unfortunately, the plans of Highsenberg199774829 were not destined to come true, as the Banished Knight noticed the player and began to approach. The Redditor initially assumed they were safe and out of reach, but were stunned and shocked to see the knight instantly teleport to them. The user then runs away to save himself, but is quickly followed by an enemy who kills him with a ferocious attack. The video amused the Elden Ring community, and the post was well received, as it received more than 1,700 votes. Many people left humorous comments, implying that the author of the original poster was sulking.

The Highsenberg199774829 video shows them in the Castle of Sol, who has many other enemies, such as wolves, an Eagle with sharp claws, a Guardian Lion and another ghostly enemy named the Castle Guard. Players usually visit Castle Sol on their way to Commander Niall, an optional boss from which runes and other useful items drop out.

It should also be noted that the ghostly Banished Knight in the Highsenberg199774829 video is not a boss, but an ordinary opponent who complicates life for many gamers. The Knight’s ability to teleport behind the player makes him one of the most annoying enemies of the Elden Ring, which can be more difficult than several bosses.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.