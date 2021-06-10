Elden Ring: New Trailer Aand Release Date For PS5, Xbox Series

Elden Ring: The title of Hidetaka Miyazaki does not miss the appointment of the Summer Game Fest and is shown in a big way with a spectacular video preview. Here we have it. Elden Ring has put an end to his long silence. FromSoftware’s highly anticipated video game was shown in style at the Summer Game Fest 2021 held prior to E3 2021. The appetizer was actually a main course. After two years of waiting, here we have it with an impressive trailer that includes cinematic scenes and gameplay. What all fans were waiting for is also confirmed: Elden Ring will go on sale this January 21, 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

We have seen everything in this preview. Elements of Demon’s Souls and the Demon’s Souls trilogy, both in the style of combat and in the construction of the scenarios; all with a distinctive touch that makes any comparison with previous projects fade: it’s different. Hidetaka Miyazaki’s new work has been simmered and has everything ready to hit stores next January. You can see the trailer at the beginning of the news.

“The Golden Order has been broken. Arise, Tarnished, and allow yourself to be guided by grace to wield the power of the Elden Ring and become a Lord of the Elders in the Midlands ”, reads the official synopsis of the work. As they indicate, it is the largest game in the history of the company, full of mysteries and danger.

During the game, Elden Ring will make us face enemies with different patterns, past and motivations; fearsome creatures willing to make things very difficult for us. Another of the fundamental aspects of the title will be its scenarios, complex dungeons and their connection to each other. “Traverse the stunning world on foot or on horseback, alone or online with other players, and fully immerse yourself in grassy plains, sweltering swamps, spiraling mountains, foreboding castles and other places of grandeur on a scale never before seen. seen in a FromSoftware title, ”stated Bandai Namco in the official statement.