Elden Ring may be revealed soon and trailer snippets leak

Through his social networks, Jason Schreier, from Bloomberg, revealed that Elden Ring is expected to win news very soon and can be officially confirmed by From Software.

After years of waiting, many delays and countless rumors hanging around the internet, it seems that Elden Ring really exists and everything indicates that the game is getting closer to being announced. Check out the message shared by Jason Schreier on his Twitter profile, which also brought a play on George R.R.

“I know that many people are desperate for news of Elden Ring. I don’t know much about it (except that it has been postponed several times). But, there is strong evidence that the game will be shown soon. It won’t look like Winter Winds. Elden Ring has pages. ”

The journalist did not provide more concrete information, but he seems to have discovered by an anonymous source that the game’s development is going well.

Another rumor or the same?

In the latest edition of Jeff Grubb’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, it was mentioned that new details about the From Software title will be revealed in late March, with remote possibilities of being postponed to the following month. However, even with the unpredictability of the games industry and the recent history of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s new game (Dark Souls, Bloodborne), analysts assert that it will be impossible to “go through E3 without seeing this”.

However, on the morning of Monday (01), several excerpts from a supposed trailer were leaked on the internet, in addition to new images that seem taken from the same content. Despite having low quality, many reliable insiders are pointing the material as true. Check out:

* The videos and images below may be down soon.

What are your expectations for the long-awaited Elden Ring ad? Leave your answer in the comments.