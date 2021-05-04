Elden Ring May Arrive by April 2022, Report Suggests

Elden Ring: In a conference with investors, Kadokawa Corporation, a group that integrates FromSoftware and other studios, suggested that Elden Ring could be launched until April 2022, when the current fiscal year ends.

In the past few months, insiders and media analysts have released numerous rumors about Elden Ring presentations that would be made available soon, but the new report shared by Kadokawa Corporation may be a bucket of cold water, as it indicates that this first view of the game may take a little longer to be revealed.

The company’s new profit estimate, which starts from a more conservative assumption due to delays imposed by the covid-19 pandemic, indicates that “new games will be launched by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31.” A quarterly review is expected to be carried out in the following months and there is still a possibility that FromSoftware may be able to announce its long-awaited title in the near future, but the chances are low.

What do you think of this new information? Is it still possible to believe Elden Ring or is the game still a myth? Leave your opinion in the comments.